Gamers invited to join the Global Game Jam 2025 Okanagan edition

Photo: Ammon Beardmore

Calling all video and board gamers.

The Okanagan Game Developers Association is partnering with the University of British Columbia Okanagan to host this year's Global Game Jam on Jan. 24, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Organizer Ammon Beardmore says game makers of all kinds are welcome to join in person for presentations from industry speakers and an opportunity to mingle with different gamers from different walks of life and in different fields.

"It doesn't have to be coding. That's the number one misconception we get," Beardmore says.

"The game jam is nice because it's something where we can open it to the public and just have anybody show up. So that's like a first point of contact for a lot of people to find out about our organization.

After the presentation, Beardmore says attendees will have the opportunity to break off into teams and they will have 48 hours to create a video or a board game.

One of the goals is to help budding gamers learn, meet new people and get their products to market.

"The large goal of our nonprofit is that we know there's a ton of people making games who don't necessarily know how to bring those games to market. So our organization is really trying to help with (that)," Beardmore says.

He add there will be professionals available who have experience with different aspects of the business side of gaming as well.

"We do our weekly events and seminars where we give lectures and answer those types of questions very directly. We had a presentation on, how do you do a Kickstarter? We are absolutely interested in helping people bring things to market," says Beardmore.

For more information click here.