The City of Kelowna has announced the long-rumoured purchase of Michaelbrook Golf Course

Photo: Michaelbrook Golf Course

After weeks of rumour and speculation, the City of Kelowna has confirmed it has purchased Michaelbrook Golf Course.

The city announced Friday it has purchased the 52.73 acre, 18-hole golf course for $8.37 million.

In a news release, the city says it purchased the property “in support of the long-term strategy for recreational activities and services as described in the Official Community Plan.”

The 2040 OCP calls for that property to eventually be converted into playing fields.

However, the city says the property will remain a fully operational golf course through a lease with a third-party operator.

“This strategic acquisition will ensure that Kelowna residents continue to have access to the facilities they need for physical activity, leisure and more,” said planning and partnerships divisional director Derek Edstrom.

“As our city grows, so does the demand for high-quality recreational spaces.”

He says the property, situated next to Mission Recreation Park, will leverage existing playgrounds, washrooms, parking and irrigation to create efficiencies in meeting the recreational needs of residents.

The city purchased the property from a local group headed by Nadean Ostrom who bought the course in 2021.

Should the course eventually be converted to playing fields, it would become the fifth course in the city to be lost to redevelopment over the past few decades.

Fairview, a par three course on Lakeshore Road and Central Park Golf Course on the highway have been redeveloped for residential and commercial uses respectively.

Shadow Ridge will eventually become part of expansions of the airport while Kelowna Springs will become a nine-hole course in the spring after it was purchased by a development company for industrial uses.

The Michaelbrook property is situated within the Agricultural Land Reserve.