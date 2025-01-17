Kelowna's new Seattle flights started this week

Photo: Kelowna airport From left to right, Phillip Elchitz, Director, Operations & Innovation, Kelowna International Airport; Sam Samaddar, Chief Executive Officer, Kelowna International Airport;?Glen Stoten, Regional Manager, WestJet; Geoff Ritchie, Director, Commercial & Air Service, Kelowna International Airport

Kelowna's new flight service to Seattle got underway Friday.

WestJet now offers year-round service connecting Kelowna International Airport to Seattle's Tacoma International Airport, with five weekly flights between the two cities currently. Daily service gets underway Feb. 17.

“As we continue to strengthen our service across Western Canada, we are proud to connect Okanagan residents with new daily year-round WestJet service to Seattle beginning today,” John Weatherill, WestJet Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer, said in a press release.

“This new service unlocks a critical pipeline for business and leisure guests travelling from Kelowna, who will benefit from convenient and affordable options to access the Pacific Northwest and beyond through our longstanding partnership with Delta Air Lines.”

Beyond just Seattle, the route increases connectivity between the Okanagan and a vast network of U.S. destinations, through the airline’s longstanding partnership with Delta Air Lines.

This will allow for connections to 24 partner flight destinations throughout the United States. Morning departures from Kelowna, ensure you can hit the ground running in Seattle or connect to other destinations.