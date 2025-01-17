Family of a Kelowna couple may want some documents police have found

Photo: Kelowna RCMP Documents belonging to two past Kelowna residents have been found, and local Mounties are hoping to reunite them with a family member.?

Documents belonging to two past Kelowna residents have been found, and local Mounties are hoping to reunite them with a family member.

According to a press release issued on Friday, Alexander Chisholm Monro and Violet May Monro lived in Kelowna in the late 1940s but have passed away.

Alexander served in the Canadian military beginning in Edmonton in 1940, with time spent in Canada, the United Kingdom and the Central Mediterranean area until he was discharged in 1945 due to an injury.

Kelowna RCMP currently have his Canadian Army Discharge Certificate and his wife's identification documents.

Though the couple are no longer alive, officers are asking the public’s assistance in locating a family member of so that these documents can be safely secured within the family.

If you are a family member please contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference the file number 2025-1169.