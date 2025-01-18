Sentencing for West Kelowna attacker delayed

Photo: Cindy White FILE- Police tape blocks off the sidewalk in downtown Westbank where a woman was beaten and stabbed on Dec. 2, 2021.

The sentencing hearing for a West Kelowna man who beat and stabbed a woman in broad daylight has been delayed.

Danny Leo Blanchard was scheduled to be sentenced for aggravated assault on Thursday, but was instead in hospital dealing with an appendicitis. He's expected to return to court Jan. 23.

Getting Blanchard sentenced has been a lengthy process.

On Dec. 2, 2021 police arrested him on a complaint of a woman being beaten and stabbed in downtown Westbank at about 3:20 p.m., according to police at the time.

He was charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm and on Nov. 21, 2022 pleaded guilty to the aggravated assault. His sentencing hearing was another two years later.

Judge Lisa Wyatt was ready to hand down a jail sentence when she learned of the hospitalization and the matter was delayed again.