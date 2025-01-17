Lime estimates scooters have eliminated more than 350,000 vehicle trips

Photo: Lime

Lime Scooters offered more than half a million rides in Kelowna throughout 2024.

In a news release Friday, officials with Lime said that amounted to more than 1.4 million rides since launching the program in the city.

Lime was awarded a contract in July to be the exclusive provider of micromobility services in the city for the next two years.

The company has been operating in Kelowna for nearly four years and has been the only micromobility provider since Spin pulled out of the city two years ago.

In July alone, Lime says nearly 100,000 trips were taken making it the highest ridership in one month ever.

Since launching in 2021, more than 220,000 riders have travelled more than three million kilometres on Lime scooters and bikes, replacing an estimated 356,000 vehicle trips and saving up to 160 metric tons of carbon emissions.

In 2024, Lime says it worked with the city to add 13 new parking spaces in downtown Kelowna and launched a "Parking Wardens" campaign to provide ample space for parking, reward good behaviour and compliant parking to help keep streets tidy.

“All of us at Lime are thrilled to be the e-bike and e-scooter provider of choice for residents and visitors of Kelowna,” Lime spokesperson Sonia Kandola said in a news release.

“We are deeply proud of the relationships we’ve built with the City of Kelowna, with our community partners, and with our riders, and the effort we’ve put in to expand and update our services thoughtfully and responsibly over the years.

“We look forward to continuing to provide riders in Kelowna green transportation options while maintaining laser focus on safe riding, proper parking and ongoing improvements through community engagement.”