Okanagan wineries pleased as wine agreement goes into effect

Photo: BC Wine Institute Okanagan vineyards are appreciative that a deal has come into effect.

After much ado, direct to consumers wine sales resumed between Alberta and B.C..

“It absolutely helps,” Lauren Skinner, director of sales and marketing, at Penticton's Painted Rock Estate Winery, said in a press release.

“At the end of the day, we all want to ship to Canadians. It’s a move toward free trade. That’s what we’re all looking for.”

In July, Alberta and B.C. said their MOU would make it easier for Albertans to buy B.C. wine, while also making sure that B.C. wineries pay their “fair share” from liquor sales (tax) in Alberta to that province.

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce said there are now 300 wineries in B.C. are approved for direct sales.

As of last June, there were 327 licensed grape wineries in B.C. And, B.C. residents can directly order from Alberta’s 16 wineries, which make 26 products.

The Chamber said some Alberta liquor stores have de-listed B.C. products as a result of the MOU, but they are only impacting last minute wine sales with that move and a review of the 2025 agreement is expected in the year ahead.

“We spend a fair bit of time digging into issues of importance to both our members, and our collegial chambers up and down the valley, in this case, Penticton & Wine Country Chamber," vice-chair of the Chamber, and chair of the Policy Advisory Committee, Derek Gratz said in a statement.

"This is a good move, and we believe our policy, which was taken to government in June of 2024, helped move the dial on getting the new agreement in place.”