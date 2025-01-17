Former LA resident in Kelowna launches bottle drive to support wildfire victims

Photo: GoFundeMe

Marie Bilheimer, a former Los Angeles resident now living in Kelowna, has launched a community bottle drive to raise funds for victims of the current devastating wildfires in California.

With the ongoing disaster affecting friends and families she once knew, Marie felt compelled to take action.

Bilheimer says she spent 30 years in LA and knows multiple families who have lost their homes and businesses in the wildfires.

"One of my daughter's best friends from infancy lost their house. I am doing better, but it was a really rough week. Our house, where we were married and our kids were both born... that house is gone. The whole neighborhood is gone, and that whole community of Altadena is gone," she said.

Bilheimer adds that her husband's family settled in LA back in 1881.

"I wanted to do something to help," she said.

Bilheimer is hoping to specifically help three families she knows very well:

Cat & Phoebe: Her daughter’s first friend from infancy and her single mother-Fundraiser by Nicki Wong: Support Cat & Phoebe After Wildfire, organized by Nicki Wong The Edwards Family: Her little niece’s best friend, with three generations in Altadena-Fundraiser by Sai Isoke: Support the Edwards Family Efforts to Begin Again David Apodaca : A friend who lost everything except the clothes he was wearing-Fundraiser for David Apodaca by Lynn Fang: Help Apo Rebuild After Fire Devastation

The bottle drive is simple yet effective, with drop-off locations at Kelowna Dance & Fitness, 1634 Harvey Ave #110, and MGM Stone, located at 1810 Kyle Court #7a.

For express bag tagging, call 250-718-1815.

The bottle drive will run until January 25th.