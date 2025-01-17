Dismantling of historical downtown Kelowna facade nearly complete

Photo: Madison Reeve

A long-stalled construction project at a historic downtown Kelowna location will look very different in the coming days.

The scaffolding that was used to keep the brick facade of the old Daily Courier building upright is now being torn down to make way for a parking lot.

The property at 1580 Water St. has never been designated as an official historic site, but it does have historic significance and dated back to 1908.

"I think heartbroken is, is the perfect word," said Shona Harrison, founder of the webpage Old Kelowna and a director at the Central Okanagan Heritage Society.

"The building has stood since the early 1900s and in many ways, was a touchstone for all in terms of understanding Kelowna's history."

Pamela Vaughn, the wife of former owner Bill Scutt, who died last year, says she's also disappointed that the brick facade is gone.

"You know that street is basically the only character street left with so many buildings in a row that were all characters, and all of those were my husband's restorations. We just never thought that it would come down," Vaughn said.

Harrison says she had to step in at one point during the demolition of the brick wall to make sure that the new owners of the property, the Mark Anthony Group, were preserving the bricks.

She says she has managed to secure assurances that the bricks would be saved and used in the future.

"I felt like we were making concessions already with them, and now here we are where we don't even have the facade and all we have is a promise that it will be rebuilt."

"It just feels like we've been strung along."

The development of the property was first approved by city council in May 2020 under the condition that the building's front facade would be preserved. Work of the development stopped shortly after demolition and the site sat quiet for years, until development plans were shelved.

In a statement to Castanet, the Mark Anthony Group says it remains "committed to preserving the heritage aesthetic of this site and continue to work closely with the City of Kelowna."

The company, which owns many wineries and White Claw, also recently purchased the former BC Tree Fruits warehouse at 880 Vaughan Avenue for $17.5 million.