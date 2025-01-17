Lake Country mayor's profanity-laced comments caught by council microphone

Photo: Lake Country live stream Mayor Blair Ireland

Lake Country Mayor Blair Ireland is apologizing publicly for profanity-laced comments he made following a particularly controversial decision by council late into the night Tuesday.

The item in question was a council decision to allow short-term rentals as a secondary use for some units within the Zara at Lakestone development.

Numerous members of the community spoke out against the proposal at a public hearing back in November.

Following the unanimous vote some in the gallery applauded the decision. Ireland asked for some decorum then, in a lower tone said to someone near him, “go back to your fu***ng cars and move out of here. You’re a bunch of as****es.

“That was a wrong decision just so you guys know.”

Speaking with Castanet News, Ireland recalled the comment but was unaware it had been picked up on the district’s live stream of the meeting.

“I am very sorry and embarrassed by my expression of personal frustration and inappropriate statement made late into the evening on Tuesday night at the council meeting. There is no excuse for my comments and I take full responsibility for saying what I said,” Ireland said in a prepared statement.

“I am truly sorry I let the words come out of my mouth. I thought no one at the present meeting would hear, but which recording and live stream did pick up.

“The comments were not directed at anyone in particular. It was an unfortunate lapse in personal judgement to vocalize thoughts related to my own tiredness and frustration during a particularly full meeting agenda with consideration of contentious matters.

“Council has a responsibility of listening to each application objectively and making decisions. While we may not all agree with some of the majority decisions, we all collectively support each decision made by council as a whole.

“I should not have vocalized my thoughts about the decision itself and anyone from the community that it may impact.

“I wholeheartedly apologize and will consciously take steps to better manage my frustrations.”

His comments Tuesday were made about 11:15 p.m. during a long council meeting that was preceded by an in-camera meeting, strategy session and public hearing.