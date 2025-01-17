Okanagan tourism bolstered by low loonie this winter

Photo: Kelowna International Airport

When Kelowna airport officials get the time to mingle with the passengers in arrivals, they find a remarkable shift.

There are more visitors from afar.

Phillip Elchitz, director of airport operations and innovation, said more international visitors are finding their way to the Okanagan and taking advantage of what some might deem bargain basement travel deals, courtesy of Canada’s weak loonie.

The loonie was trading 0.4 per cent lower on Thursday, at 1.4392 per U.S. dollar, or 69.48 U.S. cents. It was the weakest performer among the Group of 10 currencies and, while there’s cause for concern in some areas, tourism-based businesses are seeing the upside of a downed dollar.

“We are seeing more and more US and international passengers arriving over they winter season, and that’s exciting for us and the region,” Elchitz said.

“Right now, being in the winter ski season, the majority of inbound US travellers are coming to ski at the partner ski resorts in the area.”

Michael Ballingall, senior vice president of Big White Resort, said that he's talked to a few visiting Americans and they're not even aware of how much a deal they're getting.

"I said, 'do you realize that every dollar you spend, you're only getting build 64 cents? (They say) what do you mean?'" he said.

Their dollar is literally worth close to 40 cents more. That, he said, has a cascading effect on tourism workers.

"What I'm hearing, is the tips are better from the Americans, because they feel better," he said.

"Nobody's paying cash, no one's asking for cash exchange. The big surprise is when they get their credit card bill. How cheap that experience was."

As for the airport, further connectivity with new airline routes falling into place have further bolster spending in the area.

Elchitz said since 2023, US seat capacity out of Kelowna has gone up 75 per cent, courtesy of Alaska Airlines and West Jet.

They now offer direct flights from Kelowna to LA and Seattle, then even more travel options from there. Between Seattle and LA those airlines have added an additional 100 inbound one -stop connections.

“It’s allowing ongoing growth at the airport and in the region,” Elchitz said.

“This year we will most likely see new (passenger number) records set for Kelowna in 2024,” he said.

Those who have the ability to travel out of the area are also benefitting from the airport’s ongoing success. Outbound travellers are having greater access to points across the globe.

“It’s easier to get anywhere they want in the world because of our five hubs that we have and if you add Montreal as the sixth, people can get anywhere in one stop,” he said.