Kelowna cop awaiting sentence year after guilty plea

Photo: FACEBOOK Const. Sean Eckland

The Kelowna cop who pleaded guilty to a charge relating to an incident where he's alleged to have sent graphic and sexually explicit text messages to a victim in an investigation has yet to be sentenced.

It's been a year this month since Const. Sean Eckland pleaded guilty to attempting to obstruct justice by failing to disclose relevant evidence, and the expectation was that he was to be sentenced next week.

Eckland obtained new counsel who went on the record at the end of 2024, according to the BC Prosecution Service, and earlier this week they sought an adjournment of the sentencing hearing that had been scheduled for Jan. 20.

Const. Eckland was charged with two counts of obstruction of justice in March 2022 for what the BC Prosecution Service described as his “involvement as an investigator following an allegation of intimate partner violence in Lake Country.”

On April 22, 2018, officers responded to the 13000 block of McCreight Road in Lake Country.

At the time, RCMP said in a press release that they were met outside the home by a severely beaten woman and a delirious and incoherent man.

As the case proceeded through the courts, and the accused was convicted and sentenced for the attack, it’s alleged that Eckland contacted the victim from his personal cellphone.

In December of 2019, an internal RCMP investigation into this matter got underway. Eckland was then suspended with pay and his duty status was subject to continual assessment

A police code-of-conduct process remains ongoing.