Lake Country council make owning backyard chickens legal in some parts of the district

Photo: pixabay

The keeping of backyard chickens in some rural zones of Lake Country will soon be permitted.

District council Tuesday gave third reading to a bylaw which, once adopted, will allow residents on more than 3,100 properties to keep backyard chickens, with some restrictions.

While it is not permitted to keep backyard chickens outside RR1, RR2 and A1 properties, council did place a moratorium on enforcement of that bylaw in 2019.

The new bylaw will make it legal to own backyard chickens on properties zoned RR3 and RU1 where the lot is greater than 500 square metres and there are no more than two dwelling units on the property.

Chickens are not permitted on multi-family developments.

The bylaw also restricts the number of chickens to five, prohibits the owning of roosters, chickens must be kept in a secure and locked coop and are for personal use only.

Council also added an amendment to the bylaw requiring those who wish to keep backyard chickens to apply for, and receive a permit from the district.

The permit would likely be filled out online and would apply to everyone, including those who have already been keeping chickens.

A request by Winfield Coun. Heather Irvine to add a fee to the permit was discussed but didn’t go any further.

There were concerns raised during the public hearing and in correspondence from the public surrounding the potential for an Avian Flu outbreak.

“I think we are in a different scenario to when we first started talking about this,” said Carrs Landing Coun. Cara Reed.

“Back in 2019 we didn’t have Avian Flu on our doorstep. I appreciate concerns raised by commercial poultry producers in the area.

“I would like to see this extended to anyone who keeps chickens in a non-commercial sense. “Whether you are in an RR1 zone or RU1 zone, the risks and care that needs to be taken are very, very real.”

Council is expected to check in with the policy after one year.