Castanet and Premier Jewellery and Loans diamond earring auction raises $6,000 for Kelowna Women's Shelter

Madison Reeve

The 9th annual Premier Jewellery and Loans diamond earring auction was a huge success.

Premier Jewellery and Loans, in partnership with Castanet and with help from the community, raised $6,000 for the Kelowna Women's Shelter.

This year’s fundraiser featured a pair of 1.30-carat total weight diamond earrings set in a white gold halo design with butterfly backs.

Premier Jewellery and Loans owner Martin Strasser says the community went above and beyond.

''We received some very strong bids through the auction process, and people really stepped up to bring this home. I think it’s a tremendous showing of community support for a very worthy cause," Strasser said.

To date, the diamond auction has donated more than $57,000.

The funds raised will go mainly towards outreach programs, which help women find their way out of domestic abuse through emotional, court, housing, and legal support.

''Historically, domestic abuse has been seen as a private issue, but what we are really trying to help our community understand is that it is a community issue."

"Together we can make a difference, we can make an impact, but we need to start that conversation here. It’s places like Premier and people in our community who can help us start that conversation to create change," said Tayla Haswell, partnership and development specialist at the Kelowna Women's Shelter.

24/7 support is available at (250) 763-1040.

Strasser says he anticipates the diamond auction will continue for years to come.

''It’s definitely something we want to continue," he said.

For more information on the Kelowna Women's Shelter, click here.