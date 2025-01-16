RCMP launch multi-member response after person in distress flees

Photo: Contributed

Kelowna RCMP got more than they bargained for when they responded to a call in the Glenmore area Wednesday at approximately 4:30 p.m.

Officers responded to a report of an individual in distress. When they arrived on the scene the person was not cooperative with police, " (the) individual wasn’t initially cooperative with police which yielded a multi-member response," says RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

Officers eventually apprehended the suspect after a vehicle pursuit that ended at the intersection of Bernard Avenue and Spall Road.

"The individual was in crisis and safely taken into custody, there is no criminal investigation," says Cpl. Gauthier.