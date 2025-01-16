Kelowna RCMP officers to begin using body cams later this month

Photo: RCMP

Kelowna RCMP officers will soon begin wearing body cameras as part of their everyday equipment.

According to acting officer in charge, Insp. Chris Goebel, the detachment will begin rolling out the body worn cameras at the end of the month.

“Body worn cameras have become the national standard and the Kelowna/Central Okanagan RCMP are excited to be among the first RCMP detachments in British Columbia to deploy this highly anticipated equipment,” said Goebel.

“These cameras are a vital step in modernizing policing, play a critical role in fostering better interactions with the public, enhance evidence collection, build trust in law enforcement, resolve public complaints more efficiently and support officer safety.

“We are excited to equip our officers with this innovative technology bringing its benefits directly to our community.”

Officers in Mission were the first in B.C. to utilize body cams.

Body cams are also now in use by frontline officers in Kamloops.