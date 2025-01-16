Kelowna to apply for UNESCO City of Gastronomy designation

Photo: Waterfront Wines

Kelowna is taking a step toward becoming Canada’s first UNESCO City of Gastronomy.

The city, alongside Tourism Kelowna and Okanagan College, has accepted an invitation to apply for the designation, which recognizes cities for their culinary excellence and commitment to sustainable food practices.

“Kelowna’s culinary scene is a testament to the passion and creativity of our local chefs, farmers, wineries and food producers,” said Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas.

“Applying for this designation is a step towards recognizing the vital role that food plays in our community and enhancing Kelowna’s reputation as a global culinary destination.”

UNESCO’s Creative Cities of Gastronomy program celebrates cities that have demonstrated a strong culinary identity, a commitment to innovation, and sustainable food systems.

Kelowna would join four other Canadian cities in the program, including Montreal (design), Quebec City (literature), Toronto (media arts), and London (music).

“The opportunity to apply for designation opens up only once every two years, and the Canadian Commission for UNESCO is only permitted to nominate up to two cities at a time,” said Lisanne Ballantyne, Tourism Kelowna CEO.

“Being invited to apply is an opportunity to showcase and celebrate all the ways food and beverages bring us together in Kelowna – through story and traditions, community-based initiatives, world-class restaurants and culinary experiences, agriculture – and so much more.”

The application process will gather input from a range of local businesses, community organizations, and experts within Kelowna’s food and beverage sectors.

The application is due by the end of February 2025, with the final decision expected later in the year.