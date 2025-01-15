250671
Executive director Carmen Rempel to step down after five years at Kelowna’s Gospel Mission

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission executive director Carmen Rempel will be stepping down from her role, effective June 15, 2025.

After nearly five years of leadership, Carmen says she will be relocating to Victoria, to pursue new career opportunities.

Carmen joined KGM in early 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and led the organization through one of its most challenging periods.

Under her guidance, KGM underwent a significant transformation, expanding services, strengthening community partnerships, and adopting a more progressive, client-centered approach to care.

“Kelowna’s Gospel Mission has become more than just a bed and a sandwich. We’re an organization creating real change,” Carmen shared.

“It’s been an honour to lead KGM through this season of growth and innovation. While I’m proud of all we’ve accomplished together, I believe it’s time for new leadership to take KGM into its next chapter.”

KGM’s board of directors is currently conducting a Canada-wide search to fill the executive director role.

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission has been serving individuals experiencing homelessness in the Central Okanagan for over 40 years.

