Free 5-week program for parents of anxious teens begins January 23

Photo: The Bridge Youth & Family Services Society

The Kelowna-based Bridge Youth & Family Services is offering a free, five-week program aimed at helping parents and caregivers of teens (ages 12 to 16) manage anxiety and improve family dynamics.

The program, which runs from Jan. 23 to Feb. 20, will equip participants with effective tools to enhance communication, strengthen coping strategies, and provide emotional support for both parents and teens.

Limited spots are available. Interested individuals are encouraged to register early by calling 250-763-0456 or emailing [email protected].

The Bridge Youth & Family Services Society is a not-for-profit, registered charity that has provided programming to the children, youth and families of the Central Okanagan since 1969.