More health facility outbreaks declared in Interior Health

The list of health facilities in the Interior Health Region with ongoing respiratory and gastrointestinal illnesses is growing.

Three more were added to the list on Tuesday, including Glenmore Lodge in Kelowna, Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital in Trail and Joseph Creek Care Village in Cranbrook.

At Glenmore Lodge, respiratory illness is affecting the Gray Jay unit of the long-term care home.

The outbreaks in Trail and Cranbrook are also due to respiratory infections. At Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital, the outbreak is contained to a Medical unit on the 3rd floor.

Shuswap Lake Hospital in Salmon Armis no longer on the list after earlier dealing with a respiratory outbreak. However, a gastrointestinal outbreak continues at The Hamlets at Vernon and Trinity Care Centre in Penticton.

As of Jan. 15, there are seven outbreaks in Interior Health. Respiratory illness is impacting two units at Brandt’s Creek Mews in Kelowna and a gastrointestinal declaration was issued for Cariboo Place in Williams Lake on Jan. 10.

The outbreaks list is updated on Interior Health’s website when new outbreaks are declared in a facility. Outbreaks are listed for the following types of infections and illnesses:

Clostridium difficile Infection

Gastrointestinal Illness

Respiratory Infection

When an outbreak is over, the facility is removed from the list.