3 years since Kelowna woman's body found in dog park

Photo: FACEBOOK Austyn Godfrey's body was found three years ago today.

Three years after the body of a young woman was found in Kelowna, police have yet to offer insight into what happened.

Austyn Godfrey‘s body was discovered Jan. 16, 2022 at Glenmore Dog Park and very little has been released about the case in the years that have followed.

According to the Serious Crime Unit, the "investigation remains active and ongoing, (and) there are no further updates to be shared at this time."

Godfrey, originally from Ontario, was 25-years-old when she died.

Following the discovery of her body, several friends shared a screenshot of a social media post Austyn had made shortly before her death. The screenshot included a photo of a man, an image of his car, a phone number and a Snapchat user name.

In the post, she said if she doesn't post to Snapchat in a week, her friends should call the Kelowna RCMP because the man “has probably done something to me.”

Whether this amounted to anything was not something police were willing to comment on.

-with files from Maddison Reeve