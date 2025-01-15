Stargazers treated to full Wolf Moon and Mars occultation this week

Photo: Dan Risler Image taken with Sony astrophotography camera above Kelowna, B.C.

Stargazers got quite a treat this week as Mother Nature cooperated enough to reveal the first full moon of 2025.

January's first full Moon is called a 'Wolf Moon' as it is believed wolves howled more at this time of year because there is less food available in the middle of the winter.

This year's Wolf Moon took place Monday, Jan. 13 and it will appear full until Wednesday, Jan. 15.



Local astronomers and photographers have been sharing photos and stories on social media.

Dan Risler retired ten years ago and since has gotten serious about his stargazing and photographing the stars, also known as astrophotography.

Risler says he feels lucky, as the weather hasn't been cooperating, but the moon popped out in all its glory on Monday night just after 10 p.m.

"It's been so overcast, typical for this time of year, and we managed to get a moon break, so it's kind of neat to see and that's the moon over Kelowna," Risler said.

Risler is kicking himself because he missed a remarkably rare event called the occultation — when the moon blocks the planet Mars — something that occurs once every 26 months.

Another local photographer shared a dramatic image of the occultation. Gordon Peachey snapped an image of the event and shared it with Castanet.

Peachey captured Mars as it was passing behind the moon from Crawford Estates and then zoomed in on the image to reveal Mars.

Photo: Gordon Peachey Composite photo showing the mars occultation on Monday January 13, 2025 from Glenmore in Kelowna.

According to NASA the next big stargazing event is right around the corner.

Jan. 17 to 18, Venus and Saturn will come within a few inches apart in the sky.

Risler says he's looking forward to February when seven planets will be visible all at once as they align themselves in what experts call the 'great planetary alignment' or 'planetary parade.'

Risler is just one of many stargazing enthusiasts in the Okanagan but the Okanagan Centre of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada is hoping to bring more people into the fold.

They are encouraging people who enjoy looking at the night sky to join them.

Society outreach director Colleen O'Hare said recently that classes have started at Okanagan College. In the late spring, the club's Okanagan observatory will recommence its regular public observing programs on clear Friday evenings.

For more information on the Okanagan Centre of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada, click here.