'Strange' new exhibition at Kelowna Art Gallery

Photo: Mia+Eric In a Strange Place, video still from 9-channel video installation.

An art project that is the culmination of a multi-year research and engagement process with communities in England, Germany, Norway, and Canada goes on display at the Kelowna Art Gallery this weekend.

In a Strange Place is a meditative 9-channel video installation by the duo Mia + Eric. It features a series of overlapping, interactive video performances by foresters, ecologists, activists, conservationists and land keepers ‘dancing’ in the woods.

“The aim of In a Strange Place is to translate the complex knowledge and expertise of forest caretakers into emotional and visual gestures for a non-science audience,” explains artists Mia Rushton and Eric Moschopedis.

The public is invited to attend a free artists’ talk with the pair on Thursday, January 23, 2025, at 6 p.m. at the Kelowna Art Gallery (1315 Water St.).

In a Strange Place runs from January 18 to March 23, 2025. It is co-presented with Inner Fish Performance Co. as part of the Living Things Festival, happening in Kelowna from Jan. 20 to Jan. 31.