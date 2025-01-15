Bob Moses, Loud Luxury to headline fourth AltiTunes festival

Photo: AltiTunes

The fourth iteration of the AltiTunes music festival will return to Big White this April with headliners Bob Moses and Loud Luxury.

The homegrown two-day festival will take place at Big White's Happy Valley area on April 4 and 5. Last year saw a record-breaking 11,134 people attend the event.

“We’re thrilled to combine the energy of live music with the unique mountain lifestyle of the Okanagan,” said Kurt Jory, co-owner of Thick as Thieves Entertainment. “AltiTunes is about creating unforgettable moments for everyone who loves music, adventure, and the outdoors.”

Bob Moses is a Vancouver-based electronic music duo that rose to fame back in 2015 with their single "Tearing Me Up." Loud Luxury, originally from Ontario but now based out of Los Angeles, gained recognition in 2017 with their release "Body."

Locals Jory and Mitch Carefoot have been producing events around Kelowna for years, dating back to 2018 when they first launched Denim on the Diamond.

While their first AltiTunes event, which featured The Arkells, was postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Altitunes officially kicked off in April 2022 with a one-day event.

The event moved to two days the following year and was headlined most recently by Milky Chance and X Ambassadors.

“AltiTunes isn’t just a music festival—it’s a community celebration that highlights the spirit of the Okanagan and the beauty of Big White,” Carefoot said.

Jory and Carefoot say the rest of the lineup will be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets are on sale Friday morning, available here.