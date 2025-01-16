Kelowna-born Taylor Kitsch stars in new Netflix series American Primeval

Photo: Matt Kennedy/Netflix Executive producer Pete Berg (L) and Taylor Kitsch (R) as Isaac Reed in Netflix series American Primeval.

Kelowna-born Canadian actor Taylor Kitsch is getting a lot of attention lately, thanks to his starring role in a new Netflix series.

American Primeval debuted on Netflix on Jan. 9. The Western is currently the fourth most popular show on Netflix Canada and gets an impressive 8.2 rating on IMDB.

The limited 6-episode series centres on the birth of the American frontier, and in particular, the events of 1857. Netflix describes it as a “fictionalized dramatization and examination of the violent collision of culture, religion and community as men and women fight and die to keep control of this land.”

Kitsch leads the cast, playing Isaac Reed, a man on a self-destructive path after his family was murdered by thieves.

Kitsch is working again with director/executive producer Pete Berg, a longtime friend he also worked with on Friday Night Lights, Battleship, Lone Survivor and Painkiller.

The 43-year-old was born in Kelowna in 1981 and grew up in Kelowna and Vancouver. He was scouted as a model as a young man, moving to New York in 2002, where he began the pursuit of his acting dream.

His big breaks came when he was cast in The Covenant in 2006, quickly followed by his role as football player Tim Riggins in Friday Night Lights.

According to IMDB, we can next see Kitsch in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, which is in post-production.