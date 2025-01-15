Kelowna Downtown Association looking for new director of operations

Photo: Brent Lobson (L) Brent Lobson (R) Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas

The Downtown Kelowna Association is preparing to welcome its second director of operations in less than three years now that Brent Lobson is moving on.

Lobson has been part of the DKA as a board director and in the administration for years. He has been a strong advocate of downtown Kelowna, for a quarter century.

Lobson was instrumental in the creation of the Downtown On Call and Clean Team programs.

Last year alone, the Downtown On Call team responded to over 6,000 calls from DKA members, assisted visitors with directions, and collaborated with the RCMP and Bylaw Services to support a safe downtown.

“Brent brought a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of Downtown Kelowna to the DKA team,” says Mark Burley, executive director of the Downtown Kelowna Association.

“His leadership of the Downtown On Call and Clean Team initiatives has been instrumental in maintaining a welcoming and safe environment for our business members and the community.”

Lobson is taking over a new role at Kelowna International Airport as director of operations with Indigo Park Canada, where he will continue to serve the Kelowna community in a new capacity.

The DKA will be announcing plans for Brent’s successor in the coming weeks. Burley says operations, including the Downtown On Call and Clean Team programs will continue to operate as usual.

“Brent’s dedication to Downtown Kelowna has been truly remarkable,” adds Burley.

“We are grateful for his service, and we know his contributions have left a lasting impact on our community. We will miss his great sense of humour and presence in the office.”