City of Kelowna paid $990k for Hells Angels property

Madison Reeve

It’s been years since the roar of motorcycles faded at Kelowna’s Ellis Street and Roanoke Avenue.

Once a hive of activity among the Hells Angels, the criminal organization’s former clubhouse has been boarded up and left empty and questions about what’s to come started to emerge among those who remained as one criminal presence made way for another.

“Someone's in my backyard every day,” Stephen Commander, a neighbour to the property for the last 16 years said, adding that he put up cameras to help ward off some of the issues that have arisen.

“What do you do?... It is a great area but in the last two years, it's been really rough around here.”

Last month, some of the questions about what was to come were answered. The City of Kelowna announced it had purchased the property the province had seized years earlier.

The City of Kelowna refused to share the price of purchase, but the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General confirmed $990,000 was paid for the property. BC Assessment pegged its value at $1,208,000—$645,000 for the land value and $563,000 for the property value.

A land title search shows that the deal was officially registered as of Jan. 7.

What the city will do with it remains to be seen. When asked, officials didn’t offer any insights, however, the ministry said there are conditions on the sale and they could shape the way it’s dealt with in the days to come.

The sale came with a specific condition called a defeasible fee simple estate.

“A defeasible fee simple estate is a type of property ownership in which the owner has full and absolute ownership of the property, but with certain limitations or conditions placed on the use of the property,” a ministry spokesperson said.

“These conditions or limitations can take many forms, but one common example is a reversionary interest, where the property return to the ownership of the grantor/seller if certain conditions are met or not met, such as failure to pay taxes or use the property for a specific purpose.”

In this case, the director filed at the time of transfer to the purchaser a Right of Entry.

Right of Entry, the ministry explained, gives the director the right to demand the return of the ownership of the property, without compensation, if the land and premises is ever used “as an instrument of unlawful activity for the benefit of, at the direction of, or in association with, a criminal organization.”

The purchaser holds and enjoys all of the other rights of a fee simple owner.

The Right of Entry will run with the land and binds future owners until it is discharged from the title by the director.

Regardless, the news that the city is moving in has been welcomed.

Kirsteen McCulloch has lived in the neighbourhood on and off for nearly 19 years and said that it was time for a change, when she was walking by the boarded up structure.

“I think it's very positive,” McCulloch said.

“I think it was a tainted building because people would feel insecure about purchasing it or maybe developing it. I think the city taking ownership opens up more possibilities for the community and destigmatizes it.”

She said the neighbourhood “tolerated” the clubhouse, like others have across the province.

“I’m very glad they're gone,” she said.

As for what’s to come, she said she’d be open to a variety of options but would like to see it become something that engages the community.

“I think it should be a business like a restaurant or a cafe or something that will generate some positive vibes in the neighbourhood,” she said.

Positive vibes appear to be something that are needed.

Commander said the Hells Angels were “great neighbours” but a park would definitely improve the neighbourhood.

Next door to him for the last five years, Pat Montieth, is also looking forward to a change and has mixed thoughts on the transition taking place.

“(Having the clubhouse next door) was kind of good because it kept a lot of the rough transients out of the area, but I didn't like the motorcycles peeling up and down the road,” Montieth said.

“They would rev to about 70 kilometres an hour into a one way stop sign and then keep going again. So that was nice to have them go.”

As for what’s to come, something that could help the community come together would be appreciated.

“I think (the city purchase is) probably going to lead to just more high rise development… to match what's happening across the road,” he said, referencing plans to develop the former Tolko mill site.

“It will be nice if it’s something small, maybe a community centre or something to pair with all the new developments happening in town.”