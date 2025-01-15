Lake Country council support additional hours for Oyama cidery

Photo: Folktale Cider

Lake Country council has given a positive endorsement for extended hours and capacity for an Oyama cidery.

Folktale Cider on Irvine Road applied to the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch seeking to extend hours of operation for the cidery.

While operating a cidery on the ALR property is allowed as a farming activity, council was asked to weigh in on the application.

At the present time, Folktale Cider is only open seasonally.

They have applied to go from a seasonal operation to opening daily, year round from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Neighbours in the mainly rural residential area of Oyama had concerns over additional traffic throughout the year, noise, a loss of enjoyment of property and, in some cases, the stream of headlights breaking through the windows late at night.

Cidery owner Blain Weber assures residents he would work with them to mitigate any concerns they have with the operation.

He said the application would allow them to capitalize on peak summer hours while affording them an opportunity to remain open the rest of the year.

Weber anticipated hours would likely fluctuate during non-peak times.

“We are not a bar, we are not a night club, we are a tasting room,” said Weber.

Folktale would have a maximum capacity of 30 people indoors and 60 outdoors. Outdoor activities would close down at 7 p.m. while outdoor music and patio would shut down at 9 p.m. each night.

“It’s a small licence, they are not open late and they are willing to work with neighbours,” said Mayor Blair Ireland while adding a 10 p.m. closing year round seemed “optimistic.”

Coun. Cara Reed, while supporting the application, suggested a variation of hours on weekdays due to the fact the cidery is in a residential area.

That suggestion did not gain any traction.

The unanimous recommendation will now be forwarded to the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch for a licence.