Night of rare animated shorts coming to Kelowna

Photo: Contributed Amanda Strong's stop-motion film, Inkwo for When the Starving Return, tells the story of Dove, a gender-shifting warrior who uses Indigenous medicine (Inkwo) to protect a community from a swarm of terrifying creatures.

Film enthusiasts have something to look forward to at the end of the month.

University of British Columbia Okanagan professor Myron Campbell is helping to organize a night of rare international animated shorts.

Campbell, who teaches digital media at UBCO, says there is a whole world of independent animation out there, and artists tackle complex subjects with adult themes, poetic nuance and experimentation that rarely happens in the mainstream.

“I’ve had the pleasure of participating in several animation film festivals over the years, and watching the short films is always a highlight,” says Campbell.

“The short form allows one to take such big swings with their approach.”

To share these animated films, the local artist and animator created Objects in Motion, a night of animated shorts at the Rotary Centre for the Arts on Jan. 21. The event is part of the annual Living Things International Arts Festival.

The program will feature a mix of stop-motion and digital films.

“In choosing the films, I strive for a bit of an emotional roller-coaster ride of sorts—some films will make you laugh, sad or uncomfortable,” he says.

This year’s festival will include prominent titles such as Amanda Strong’s Inkwo for When the Starving Return, a new stop-motion film. Strong is a Red River Métis filmmaker from Vancouver.

“There isn’t anything like this in Kelowna that curates a selection of strange and beautiful independent animated films,” adds Campbell. “I am excited to share them with our community.”

More information and tickets for Objects in Motion can be found here.