Popular 'Choose to Move' program returns to Kelowna YMCA

Photo: YMCA Left to right: Norm Johnston, Melaney Faulkenham, and Egon Bastian.

The Choose to Move program is holding another free event at the YMCA in Kelowna.



Choose to Move is a free and flexible program for older adults who are seeking support and motivation to get active.

“The program was extremely fun and very informative; I couldn’t wait for our next class!” says Melanie Faulkenham, a former Choose to Move participant.

“I was able to move at my own pace. I surprised myself that I could exercise, and I absolutely loved it! My awesome coaches made me feel completely at ease and helped me with my body, mind, and soul.”

Participants will have a one-on-one session with an experienced activity coach who will help them develop a personalized physical activity plan based on their preferences and abilities.

"Choose to Move isn’t just about getting active or making friends it’s about empowering people with the tools to take charge of their health and well-being," says Joanie Sims Gould, executive director of the Active Aging Society.

The program aims to help seniors, whether they're 55 or 95 with a flexible and tailored approach that fits each participant's lifestyle and needs.



Participants will receive access to YMCA facilities for the duration of the program.

The session runs Friday, Jan. 31, from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. and Friday, Feb. 7, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

If you're interested click here for more information.