Okanagan Hot Chocolate Festival returns with more locations and unique flavours

Madison Reeve

The Okanagan Hot Chocolate Festival is back for its fourth year, running Jan. 17 to Feb. 16.

Sisters and event founders Murissa and Taryn Shalapata say this year's festival promises to be bigger and more delicious than ever, offering more participating locations across the Okanagan Valley and a host of inventive, one-of-a-kind hot chocolate flavours.

"I just popped into Cake For Breakfast [in Kelowna] and tried their Captain Crunch hot chocolate—it was pretty amazing and really tasty," said Murissa Shalapata.

This year, over 35 locations are offering customized hot chocolates with more than 40 flavours.

The festival’s flavour map will list all participating businesses and their unique hot chocolate offerings starting January 15 on OkanaganHotChocolateFest.ca.

Shalapata says the festival provides a much-needed boost for local businesses during the quieter months of January and February.

"The vendors are seeing a huge return on the small investment it takes to make a hot chocolate," she said.

This year, the festival is partnering with the Central Okanagan Food Bank, with direct donations being accepted through their website.