Summerland's Greg Krauter returns to Kelowna after spat with city resolved

Rob Gibson

Summerland's famous 'goat guy', Greg Krauter is back in Kelowna after telling Castanet in 2023 that he wouldn't be coming back anytime soon.

Krauter has multiple miniature fainting goats he takes around the Okanagan, often causing a traffic jam wherever he goes because so many people want to interact with his goats.

In October 2023, Krauter reached out to let us know that he ran afoul of a security person outside of a coffee shop on Bernard Avenue as he was going in the business with his goats.

That's when a security officer stepped in and told Krauter he couldn't enter the premises and immediately escorted him back to his truck.

"She walks up, and perk walks me. So I look like a criminal in front of all these 50 people, and that's why (I said) I ain't coming back," says Krauter.

Krauter thought the person was a bylaw officer with the City of Kelowna. But the City of Kelowna told Castanet they had nothing to do with the incident.

Now in 2025, Krauter and his four goats are back turning heads and entertaining people on the streets of Kelowna.

Krauter says he decided to come back to Kelowna and keep a lower profile after a person with the City of Kelowna spotted him and approached him.

"He happened to see me entertaining some people, and he came up with his wife, and he says, 'I understand you have an issue.' He gave me his business card and said, 'look, if you ever have a problem again you call me' and that was it."

Now Krauter and his goats are back bringing smiles to people's faces on the streets of Kelowna.