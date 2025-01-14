Kelowna concert by Punjabi music star Sharry Mann raises $3,100 for child development

Photo: Sedate Photography A cheque for $3,100 was given to the Starbright Children's Development Centre following the Jan. 12 Sharry Mann concert in Kelowna.

Close to 850 people packed into the Kelowna Community Theatre Sunday night to dance and sing along with a star in the Punjabi music scene.

The strong turnout for a performance by Surinder Singh (Sharry) Mann also raised money for a local non-profit that provides behavioural support, inclusive childcare and other services to families in the Central Okanagan.

"We wanted to start the year on a positive note, so we decided to donate all our profits to the Starbright Children's Development Centre,” said concert organizers Navsher, Davinder and Saiyanwala Sandhu.

A cheque for $3,100 was handed over to Starbright by Sandhu Events Ltd. after the show, with the help of city councillor Mohini Singh, who connected the Sandhus with the organization.

“We are very grateful for the donation. The money will go to buy physiotherapy equipment for children,” noted Starbright executive director Dr. Rhonda Nelson.

Sharry Mann has nearly 4 million followers on Instagram. He launched his music and acting career in 2011. His song "3 Peg", released in 2016, has over 750 million views on YouTube and he won two Brit Asia TV Music Awards in 2019 for Best Music Video and Best Music Producer.