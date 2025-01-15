Runner shares photos of big bucks he encountered this winter on Knox Mountain  

Contributed

A man who regularly goes for a run in Knox Mountain Park shared photos of his recent encounters with some big bucks.

Dan came across a very large male deer last Friday, Jan. 10 around 8:25 a.m. on the Balsamroot Trail near the summit lookout. He says the buck was pretty easy going as it munched on grass with two does.

While out running on Tuesday he had another close encounter. Dan said the second buck was, “not as gentle as the other” and “pretty protective of his doe.” He said the animal made a “snort, grunt, wheeze” sound as he ran past and snapped a few pictures.

He believes a third buck has staked out his territory near the top of Knox Mountain but he hasn’t spotted that deer since Christmas Day.

He has come across plenty of wildlife this winter in the park, including both pileated and hairy woodpeckers.

Dan says he has been running every day for more than a year as part of his sobriety journey and is among many people marking Dry January.