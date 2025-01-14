Four weeks remain to nominate someone inspiring for Kelowna Civic and Community Awards

Photo: Wayne Moore/file 2019 awards ceremony

Time is slowly running out to nominate an individual or organization who made a difference in the lives of Kelowna residents in 2024.

Just four weeks are left to nominate one of those groups or individuals for the annual Civic and Community Awards.

For the past 49 years these awards have recognized and celebrated the best in our community in the arts, athletics, inspiring volunteers, businesses, non-profits and environmental stewards.

“Like any community, Kelowna is only as good as the citizens who call it home,” says event development manager Chris Babcock.

“In honour of the 50th anniversary of the Civic and Community Awards, we are planning an extra special gala to not only recognize this year's nominees but to celebrate all the past winners who’ve made such positive impacts in our community.

“We need your help to recognize the people and organizations that inspired you in 2024.”

Nominations are being accepted in 10 categories, including:

Sarah Donalda Treadgold & Fred Macklin Memorial Award – Citizen of the Year

Young Citizen of the Year

Champion for the Environment

Corporate Community of the Year

Honour in the Arts

Teen Honour in the Arts

Bob Giordano Memorial Award – Volunteer Coach or Sport Administrator of the Year

Bryan Couling Memorial Award - Athletic Team of the Year

Male & Female Athlete of the Year

Central Okanagan Foundation‘s Volunteer Organization of the Year

Young Citizen of the Year finalists will receive funding towards their post-secondary goals through the Payton and Dillon Budd Memorial Fund Youth Scholarship. This award's recipient will receive $2,000 and the remaining finalists will receive $1,000.

The recipient for Teen Honour in the Arts will also receive a $500 entrance scholarship to UBC Okanagan, sponsored by the Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies.

In addition, the recipient for the Central Okanagan Foundation’s Volunteer Organization of the Year will receive a $3,000 donation from the Central Okanagan Foundation.

Nominations close Monday, Feb. 10 at 4 p.m.

Click here to nominate someone deserving of recognition.