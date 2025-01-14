Kelowna council unanimously endorse proposed heritage conservation development guidelines

Photo: Tourism Kelowna Cadder House

Residents living within Kelowna’s heritage conservation area as well as conservation groups will have a chance to weigh in on planned changes to heritage conservation area development guidelines.

Changes to the present guidelines were presented to council following an extensive review.

Long range planning manager Robert Miles says that review changed in scope part of the way through the process after the province passed Bill 44 and 47 which set out new rules around redevelopment.

Those rules allowed new redevelopment in areas of the city including the heritage conservation areas around Abbott and Marshall streets, a 36 hectare area including approximately 360 properties.

Miles says the changes being proposed “aim to guide development and change in those neighbourhoods while preserving their heritage value.”

“It is not the intent of these development guidelines to stop all development in these neighbourhoods but, rather, these guidelines aim to shape how the neighbourhood would evolve and change over time while new housing opportunities come forward,” said Miles.

He says these would be accomplished through several new components including an inclusion of a Neighbourhood Statement of Significance and a Statement of Future Character.

“A statement of significance summarizes the elements of a neighbourhood that hold a historical or cultural value.

“The statement of desired future character outlines, as we manage change in the neighbourhood, what does it look like.

“Also new are heritage conservation area precincts. These are clusters of properties that have their own unique characteristics and historical significance.”

The guidelines, says Miles, will provide the direction for new forms of housing permitted in the neighbourhood as a result of the new provincial regulations.

“We have been able to signal that while infill may be explored with structures up to three storeys, those additions be located further back of the property.

“The guidelines will emphasize the importance of front yard orientation that characterizes the neighbourhood and focuses parking in the rear.”

Miles says there are different guidelines depending on the area of the heritage area. Some guidelines apply to all properties, additional guidelines apply to contributory properties and guidelines specific to those within designated precincts.

Staff will meet with the public and stakeholders before refining the new guidelines and bringing a final draft to council later in the spring.