Kelowna city council gave preliminary approval to two rental projects

Photo: Contributed Conceptual drawing

About 110 new rental units, including 49 supportive housing units were given preliminary approval by city council Monday afternoon.

Developers of the projects, including about 60 units at Wardlaw Avenue and Richter Street and 49 units on Brookside Avenue, were seeking rezoning to the rental-only sub-zone.

The zone allows for increased density as well as a reduction in parking of up to 20 per cent.

The Wardlaw project is in an area that allows for development up to six storeys.

Preliminary drawings show a five storey building with 45 units, however, when asked, planner Adam Cseke indicated about 60 units were being considered.

Formal drawings and concepts will be presented as part of the development permit process.

The rental building would be situated on what are presently two single family lots.

To accommodate the future development both homes would be demolished and the lots would be consolidated.

“This is a great location for redevelopment as it is close to parks, public schools, Okanagan College, retail, services and jobs,” said Cseke.

“We did a preliminary analysis with Model City on this application and there are approximately 2,000 jobs within a five minute walking distance.”

The second rental development application was brought forward on behalf of the Canadian Mental Health Association of Kelowna.

Located on Brookside Avenue off Sutherland Avenue and just south of the Capri, the six-storey building would feature 49 rental units.

Planner Nola Martin said the property is suited for a six-storey development.

“Based on the location, it is suitable for this type of supportive housing being in close proximity to Capri Shopping Centre, a number of other services as well as excellent transit service, walkability and active transportation options,” said Martin.