First-ever Glow and Flow beauty show coming to Kelowna

An event designed to connect attendees with local beauty industry experts is coming to Kelowna.

The first-ever Glow and Flow Show is coming to Kelowna Feb. 16 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Laurel Packinghouse.

The event will shine the spotlight on the latest trends, innovations and services in the beauty and wellness industry.

The show will feature exhibits where people can learn about the latest in skincare technologies, treatments, and products from local experts in the industry, including expert panels and exclusive deals and samples.

