Crash slows commute, vehicles being cleared

A crash at the corner of Clement Avenue and Clifton Road is causing delays for some in Monday's morning commute.

The two vehicle crash in the Glenmore area of Kelowna has left one vehicle stuck on a median and there's a significant of debris in the intersection.

Emergency crews are clearing the road but traffic has been slowed.

It's unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.