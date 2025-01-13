BUSH tour headed to Kelowna in April

Multi-Platinum rock band BUSH is headed to Kelowna as part of their upcoming Canadian tour.

Tickets will be available for the April 23 Kelowna show that also features Rival Sons and Filter starting Friday, Jan. 17, at 10 a.m. local time.



Canadian fans can enjoy exclusive VIP packages featuring a meet and greet with the band, a pre-show acoustic performance, a signed LOADED vinyl, an exclusive poster, side-stage viewing for part of the show, and more.



With more than 24 million records sold, one billion streams, and a string of No. 1 singles, the band— Gavin Rossdale (vocals, guitar), Chris Traynor (guitar), Corey Britz (bass), and Nik Hughes (drums)— is a force in music.

The band will be playing tracks from nearly three decades, including classics like “Everything Zen,” “Glycerine,” “Swallowed,” and their most recent single, “Nowhere To Go But Everywhere.”



“Canada has always been one of our favorite countries to play. We’ve had so much support over the years," Rossdale said in a press releae.

"This summer we had a brilliant show in Toronto and we had to come back and play everywhere in Canada. We can’t wait to see you. It’s been too long.”



Fans can also look forward to Dinner with Gavin Rossdale, a new series premiering February 13, 2025, on VIZIO’s free streaming service, WatchFree+. The show features intimate, celebrity-filled dinners at Gavin’s Los Angeles home, with guests such as Serena Williams, Common, Tom Jones, etc.. where they share candid conversations, some mischief and a three-course meal designed and prepared by Gavin himself.

Tour dates are as follows:

4/21 – Victoria, BC – Save on Foods Centre

4/23 – Kelowna, BC – Prospera Place

4/25 – Calgary, AB – Grey Eagle Resort & Casino

4/26 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

4/28 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre

4/29 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

5/1 – Battle Creek, MI – FireKeepers Casino Hotel

5/3 – Kitchener, ON – The Aud

5/4 – St. Catharines, ON – Meridian Centre

5/6 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre

5/7 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

5/9 – Halifax, NS – Scotiabank Centre

5/12 – Schenectady, NY – Proctors Theatre

5/13 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

5/16 – Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome to Rockville *

5/17 – Ocean City, MD – Boardwalk Rock *