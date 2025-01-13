Sum 41 brings farewell tour to Kelowna's Prospera Place tonight

Photo: Travis Shinn Sum 41's farewell tour stop in Kelowna on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025.

Kelowna will be the penultimate stop in BC on Sum 41’s farewell tour.

The pop-punk band that shot to fame in the early 2000s will rock Prospera Place on Monday night.

The band launched onto the North American music scene with their debut album All Killer No Filler and followed it up a year later with Does This Look Infected? Their hit songs include “Fat Lip”, “In Too Deep” and “Still Waiting”.

They won two Juno Awards, for Group of the Year in 2003 and Rock Album of the Year in 2005 for their third studio album, Chuck.

Sum 41 will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame during the 2025 Juno Awards at Rogers Arena on March 30, which will also be their final night of the concert tour.

Late last year lead vocalist Deryck Whibley released his memoir ‘Walking Disaster: My Life Through Heaven and Hell’. The band announced in May 2024 that they were breaking up after 27 years together.

As of late Sunday night, some tickets were still available for the Kelowna concert. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. The show begins at 6:50 p.m.