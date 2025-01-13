Cooler temperatures forecast by the weekend

Cindy White

Cooler weather is expected to move into the Okanagan by the weekend.

To start the week, a ridge of high pressure will build, bringing a mix of sun and cloud and temperatures still well above normal for this time of year.

“For the early part of the week daytime highs will be fluctuating around 0 C to 5 C, and overnight lows will be 0 C to -5 C,” says Environment Canada meteorologist Yimei Li.

She says that is about five degrees above normal for this time of the year.

By mid-week, the high-pressure system should start to break down.

“Tuesday/Wednesday there could be some sunny breaks and then Thursday/Friday, with the upper trough coming down it’s going to be cloudy with some precipitation,” notes Li.

High temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday are forecast to be just below freezing, with a slightly warmer Friday.

Overnight Friday, Environment Canada predicts a cool down, with the lows dipping near -10 C.

There’s also a chance of some snow as we head into the weekend, but it likely won’t be much. Li says snowfall will be between 2 and 4 centimetres.

Saturday, expect cloudy conditions with a high of -3 C.

