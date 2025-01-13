Kelowna, Peachland featured in Lifetime murder mystery

Photo: Magalie Director Danny J. Boyle and Canadian actor Magalie during filming of the Bear Lake Murders in 2024.

You might recognize some settings in a new murder mystery that had its debut Sunday on the Lifetime network.

The Bear Lake Murders was filmed in the Kelowna and Peachland areas. directed by Danny J. Boyle, it stars Mercedes de la Zerda, Tom Stevens, Blake Williams and Quebec born and raised Vancouverite Magalie.

Magalie says this is her debut on Lifetime and the biggest role of her career. She shared some photos taken during the filming of the Movie of the Week, including one of her and Boyle standing on the shores of Okanagan Lake.

The movie centres around Ally Foster (played by de la Zerda), a big-city detective who returns to her hometown to help local sheriff and high school sweetheart Roy Martins (played by Stevens) investigate a series of ‘accidental’ deaths.

Magalie plays Roy’s little sister Rebecca, who along with a local deputy helps the pair uncover a serial killer preying on vacationers every year.

Photo: Magalie Magalie during a break on set at Knox Mountain Park in Kelowna.

The Vancouver actor says they were in Kelowna and Peachland between August 20 and September 4, 2024. She was on set for five days and says some of the locations they filmed at included Knox Mountain Park, near the Glenmore Ridge Trail and at Gasthaus on the Lake in Peachland.

The Bear Lake Murders makes its debut on Lifetime in the U.S.. Lifetime is available in Canada through several cable packages but to access the U.S. library you need to use premium VPN with an American IP.