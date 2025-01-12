Rotary Club of Kelowna gives more than $128k throughout 2024

Photo: Rotary Club of Kelowna

The Rotary Club of Kelowna donated more than $128,000 to local organizations last year.

In its annual recap of the year gone by, the local Rotary Club outlined the 23 disbursements it made to a wide variety of local organizations.

Its largest donation was to Freedom's Door Ethel Glen House, a supportive housing facility for ten residents, both men and women, who live with chronic mental health challenges. Residents range in age from mid-30 to 70 years old.

Back in June, Freedom's Door said the funds would be used to renovate their garage/carriage house, to create four more bedrooms for women in need.

"Today, our community’s most pressing needs are with homelessness and mental health issues,” said Rotary Club of Kelowna president Bill Redmond back in June.

“In Rotary’s tradition of caring for our community, we are pleased to be able to donate funds that will provide more space and care for these often-marginalized people.”

The Rotary Club of Kelowna raised more than $100,000 at its Pro Am Golf Tournament at The Harvest Golf Course in April. The tournament is the club's largest fundraising event.

Other large disbursements in 2024 included $19,500 for the Rotary Strive scholarships, $10,573 for the Rotary Youth Exchange Program and $10,000 for the Westside Salvation Army fire relief.

The Rotary Club of Kelowna was founded in 1928 and members continue to meet at the Coast Capri Hotel every Tuesday. More information about the organization can be found here.