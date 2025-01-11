Province denied $150k grant for Kelowna crane collapse memorial

Photo: Rise Memorial Foundation A rendering of the memorial planned for Knowles Heritage Park.

The construction of a memorial honouring the five people who were killed in Kelowna's 2021 crane collapse may be delayed once again, after the province denied grant funding for the project last week.

The tragedy took place on July 12, 2021, when a tower crane that had been used to construct the Brooklyn Tower in downtown Kelowna collapsed as it was being dismantled, killing construction workers Eric and Patrick Stemmer, Cailen Vilness and Jared Zook, along with Brad Zawislak, who was working in an adjacent building.

On the second anniversary of the collapse, a group made up of the families of the tragedy's victims announced plans to built the Rise Memorial in Kelowna's Knowles Heritage Park at 865 Bernard Avenue.

While they initially hoped to have the project completed this past summer, financial issues have delayed construction.

The project is expected to cost $300,000, and so far, a little more than half of that has been raised.

Last July, the City of Kelowna announced it would provide contingency funding to make up the difference so construction could get underway, but the city expected to be paid back once grant funding came through.

Chris Vilness, president of the Rise Memorial Foundation and father of victim Cailen Vilness, said he was informed on Thursday that their grant application through B.C.'s Community Gaming Capital Project Grant in the amount of $150,000 was denied.

“We were pretty confident that we were going to get this grant ... when we were denied it was a shock for sure,” Vilness said.

“We were hoping that government would step up and help get us to the finish line. This is a community park, it's not a park built for five families. It's a park built about five families and a community that did lose a lot on July 12.”

Vilness says they have a contractor ready to start work in mid-February, with a projected completion date of July 12, 2025 – four years after the tragedy. But now, that timeline could be in jeopardy.

In a letter from David Pyatt, executive director of the Community Gaming Grants Branch, he says the Rise Memorial's application did not “provide sufficient evidence of the capital project supporting eligible programming” and “did not indicate project readiness, including attaching supporting evidence of matching funds available to complete the project.”

The letter notes that all decisions are final and the organization will not be able to request a reconsideration.

But Vilness says his group has been reaching out to ministers in the BC government, and they're looking at their options.

“I don't think we're dead in the water by any means,” he said. “Hopefully it's just a bump in the road and we can figure out the money situation and keep this going on the deadline that we've got.”

Vilness notes that the City of Kelowna has been "nothing short of amazing" in helping get the project going.

In the city's announcement last summer about providing contingency funding, it said the Brooklyn Tower developer Mission Group would also be involved in providing the needed funds, but Vilness said Saturday that Mission Group doesn't “have a lot of involvement with anything to do with this memorial.”

Vilness says many in the community have already been so generous in helping raise money for the cause, and the Rise Memorial Foundation doesn't want to keep asking for more. But anyone interested in supporting their cause can reach out to [email protected]