Kelowna RCMP seeking public's help in searching for high-risk missing youth

High-risk missing youth

The Kelowna RCMP are asking for help in locating a high-risk missing female youth who requires medical care on Friday night.

Police are searching for Sydney McDougall, who is currently under the care of a local area hospital but was said to have failed to return as expected after being granted a two-hour pass.

The teen was last seen at the Petro-Canada gas station located at Highway 97 and Old Okanagan Highway.

According to police, she was reportedly with two others but did not return as scheduled.

McDougall is described as:

  • Indigenous female youth
  • 5’8” in height
  • Heavy set
  • Long black hair below the shoulders
  • Last seen wearing a thigh-length black coat, grey sweatpants, and slippers

The RCMP request anyone who locates McDougall to immediately call 911 and remain with her until police arrive.

