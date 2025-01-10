Kelowna RCMP seeking public's help in searching for high-risk missing youth

Photo: RCMP
The Kelowna RCMP are asking for help in locating a high-risk missing female youth who requires medical care on Friday night.
Police are searching for Sydney McDougall, who is currently under the care of a local area hospital but was said to have failed to return as expected after being granted a two-hour pass.
The teen was last seen at the Petro-Canada gas station located at Highway 97 and Old Okanagan Highway.
According to police, she was reportedly with two others but did not return as scheduled.
McDougall is described as:
- Indigenous female youth
- 5’8” in height
- Heavy set
- Long black hair below the shoulders
- Last seen wearing a thigh-length black coat, grey sweatpants, and slippers
The RCMP request anyone who locates McDougall to immediately call 911 and remain with her until police arrive.