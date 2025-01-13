High-risk youth found safe

UPDATE JANUARY 13

Kelowna RCMP say a high-risk female reported missing on the weekend has been located. There are no longer any concerns for her safety.

The name and photo of the individual have been removed.

ORIGINAL JANUARY 10

The Kelowna RCMP are asking for help in locating a high-risk missing female youth who requires medical care.

Police are searching for the youth, who is currently under the care of a local area hospital but was said to have failed to return as expected after being granted a two-hour pass.

The teen was last seen at the Petro-Canada gas station located at Highway 97 and Old Okanagan Highway.

According to police, she was reportedly with two others but did not return as scheduled.