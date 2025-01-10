Salvation Army surpasses $1 million in 2024 Central Okanagan Christmas campaign

Photo: Contributed The annual Christmas fundraising campaign kicked off on November 13th at the Kelowna Rockets home game. In pic (L - R) Salvation Army's Lenetta Parry, Mayor Tom Dyas, MP Tracy Gray, Mayor Blaire Ireland, and Captain Jennifer Henson.

The Salvation Army's 2024 Christmas Campaign in the Central Okanagan has raised over $1 million, surpassing its fundraising goal.

"We are deeply grateful to the communities of Lake Country, Kelowna, Westbank, West Kelowna, and Peachland for their support and kindness,” said Salvation Army Captain Jennifer Henson.

The annual Christmas fundraising campaign kicked off on Nov. 13 and ran until Dec. 31.

“We set a lofty goal, so to not only meet but exceed our fundraising goal is an incredible achievement," Henson added.

Henson says the funds raised in the last six months of the year are critical to helping the Salvation Army meet the needs of local families at Christmas and throughout the year.

Donations from the Salvation Army's Christmas Gifts of Hope program ensured that over 1,500 children and teens woke up to something special on Christmas morning.

“Surpassing our Christmas fundraising goal reflects the spirit of compassion and generosity that defines the Central Okanagan. We extend our heartfelt thanks to every donor, volunteer, and community partner who contributed to its success,” said Lenetta Parry, the organization’s community engagement and resource manager.

Due to the month-long Canada Post strike, the Government of Canada announced an extension to the 2024 charitable donation deadline, now extended to Feb. 28, 2025.

To learn more about the Salvation Army or donate online, visit www.KelownaSalvationArmy.ca.