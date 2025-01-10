Thieves smash Kelowna gem store to steal rare amethyst

Madison Reeve

A Kelowna business owner is hoping the public can help identify two suspects who stole a rare amethyst gem, along with other items, from her store early Friday morning.

Remy Kesslar says she was awoken to the theft at 5:30 a.m. by a local alarm company.

Kesslar says the two suspects were in and out of the store within three minutes and were able to avoid the RCMP, who arrived at Kelowna Rocks & Gems at 1111 Gordon Drive, just a few minutes after the break-in.

"Sadly, they stole our large amethyst cathedral, along with another large amethyst piece, and lots of smaller crystals and rocks," she said.

Kesslar estimates the damages and stolen items total over $7,000.

In the store’s camera footage, the suspects are seen driving up to the gem store in a dark blue Hyundai Tucson four-door SUV.

“The two amethyst pieces are very unique, and hopefully we can track them down,” Kesslar said.

Kesslar believes her business was specifically targeted.

"It looks like it was pretty intentional to come and grab that large piece. Everything else they grabbed looked like they didn’t even care. Lots of stuff was broken," she said.

Kesslar says she had an attempted break-in back in 2023.

"They smashed the same window, so this will be our second time replacing it. We are going to look into some other security measures, whether that be bars on the windows or roll-down shutters. Everything is replaceable, but the feeling of violation is what gets me," she added.

Kelowna RCMP say their investigation is ongoing and are seeking the public’s assistance.

"If you have dash camera footage from the 1100 block of Gordon Drive between 5:30 a.m. and 5:45 a.m. on Friday morning, please contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2025-1645," Kelowna RCMP said in a news release.