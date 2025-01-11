WorkSafeBC issues fines to Kelowna orchard, paving company

Photo: The Canadian Press

A Kelowna orchard has received a hefty fine after one of its workers was observed riding a tractor without a seatbelt.

WorkSafeBC says it fined Khun Khun Orchards $7,938.76 last month after an inspector saw the worker driving on a public road in a tractor without a seat belt.

“The firm failed to ensure riders of mobile equipment wore seat belts, a repeated and high-risk violation,” said the penalty notice.

WorkSafeBC also announced that it recently fined Bluepoint Construction Ltd., Valley Traffic Systems Inc. and Gotraffic Management Inc. $43,615.86 over infractions related to a road re-paving project in Kelowna.

“WorkSafeBC inspected the site and observed multiple deficiencies in their traffic control system, including two traffic control persons in close proximity to moving traffic,” said the penalty notice.

“The firm failed to ensure the health and safety of all workers at the worksite and failed to use control measures that would limit worker exposure to traffic. These were repeated violations.”

The penalties notice also noted that traffic control devices were not positioned effectively.